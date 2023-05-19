Police investigating shooting suspects who turned themselves in

May 19—Norman police are investigating two suspects in a May 8 shooting on West Main Street that sent one person to the hospital.

Deontra Dukes, 35, and Nia Miles, 33, turned themselves into authorities this week, according to a department spokesperson. Both had warrants for their arrest, court records show.

Investigators are pursuing charges of a assault and battery with a deadly weapon and felonious pointing of a firearm against Dukes, and a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon against Miles, records show.

No charges have been filed against either suspect. Both are scheduled to be arraigned June 2, according to court records.

The shooting in the 3700 block of West Main stemmed from a disturbance between "known parties" in a parking lot outside of a business, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:21 p.m. May 8.

"The caller reported multiple shots heard with several subjects running from the general area," police reported. "Upon arrival, officers located one victim with a gunshot wound and immediately rendered aid."

The incident remains under investigation by the Norman Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call NPD at 405-321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.