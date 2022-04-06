Police investigating shooting of teen at mobile home park in Athens

Athens-Clarke police continued an investigation Wednesday into the shooting of a teenager outside a home in Hallmark Estates Mobile Home Park off Spring Valley Road.

The shooting of the 15-year-old girl was reported at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was transported to an Athens hospital with a wound to her stomach area that is not believed to be life threatening, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

The shooter is not in custody and Barnett could not disclose if a suspect has been identified.

“We’re still attempting to interview her formally,” Barnett said, explaining she was transported from the crime scene by ambulance.

More: Woman, child wounded when bullets ricocheted during shooting at Athens housing complex

More: Suspect arrested nearly two weeks after late-night shooting in downtown Athens

The victim did not reside at the mobile home park, but she did have a relative and acquaintances who lived there, he said.

The shooting appears to be intentional, but detectives are still piecing together the facts, according to Barnett.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Black at (762) 400-7058 or scott.black@accgov.com

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Teenage girl wounded in shooting at mobile home park in Athens GA