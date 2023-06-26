Police investigating shooting of teen on Sunday in Hyannis

A male teenager, believed to be 19, was taken at 4:28 p.m. on Sunday to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis with a trauma alert after he was shot on Main Street at the intersection of High School Road Extension.

A Hyannis fire department spokesman, who did not identify himself, said the young man was conscious when transported and that no one else was injured.

A car is towed away Sunday from a location near the intersection of Man Street and High School Road Extension in Hyannis. Police and fire officials responded to the Main Street location Sunday for a reported shooting.

Barnstable police flooded the area near First Baptist Church and blocked off Main Street after the incident occurred.

A police dispatcher said at 7:50 p.m. that a press release was being worked on.

“As of now, there is just an investigation and nothing to release,” the dispatcher said.

Police on Sunday afternoon in Hyannis talk with people near where a teenage male was shot on Main Street.

The fire department spokesman said rescue officials were not in any danger when they went to the scene.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Teen shot Sunday afternoon in Hyannis taken to Cape Cod Hospital