Man injured in shooting at Burger King in New Town area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on the 1900 block of Kings Rd.

JSO reports that a man in his early 30s was shot with non-life threatening injuries in a Burger King Parking lot and was transported to a local Hospital.

JSO states that a possible ongoing dispute between the suspect and victim may have played a role in the shooting.

A suspect has been reportedly been taken into custody and the weapon was recovered at the scene.

JSO reports the shooting as an isolated incident.





