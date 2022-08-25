Police investigating shooting at Troy park

Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m.

>> Hearing set for Brooke Skylar Richardson’s motion to seal 2019 conviction

Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a 29-year-old man was dropped off at Kettering Health Troy Hospital, according to a media release. The man has been shot in the chest.

The man was later flown to Kettering Medical Center. Police said his injuries are not life threatening at this time.

Police said a blue Dodge Charger with LED headlights, gray Chrysler 200, black Chrysler 300 with black rims and silver Toyota Tacoma with after-market rims were all seen in the area or leaving the area immediately following the shooting.

>> 2 Darke Co. fugitives wanted in connection to homicide investigation arrested in Florida

Police have obtained video of the shooting. Anyone with information or that may be able to identify anyone in the video are asked to call (937) 339-7525.

Information on the incident can also be submitted here or emailed to PDgeneralstaffmail@troyohio.gov.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



