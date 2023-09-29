Police investigating after shooting victim found Thursday night

Police are investigating after a person was found shot Thursday night.

Dayton officers were called to Limestone Ave around 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a police report.

There, officers found one person who had been shot. That individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries, a Dayton police spokesperson told News Center 7 Friday afternoon.

Officers are working to determine if the shooting happened where the victim was found or if it happened somewhere else.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.