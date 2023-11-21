Police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio

Police are responding to a report of a shooting with multiple victims at a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, Monday night.

The Beavercreek Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter, according to Enquirer media partner Fox19.

The Dayton Daily News said there were at least three gunshot victims, according to reports. A CareFlight medical helicopter took flight around 9:50 p.m. for Miami Valley Hospital. The Greene County Coroner’s Office also was called to the scene. Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions in Greene, Montgomery and Clark counties responded to the store, where police could be seen inside on the grocery side.

"There is no active threat at this time," the department said in a Facebook post.

Beavercreek is home to about 46,000 people and is a western suburb of Dayton.

In 2019, Dayton was the site of a mass shooting in its Oregon District. Connor Betts killed nine people and wounded many more before he was shot and killed by police.

In 2014, John Crawford III was shot and killed by a police officer at the same Walmart where the shooting occurred in Beavercreek Monday. Crawford was holding a pellet gun that he had picked up in the store.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police respond to Beavercreek Walmart shooting in Ohio