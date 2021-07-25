Police investigating shooting of woman in Homewood

Jul. 25—Pittsburgh police are investigating the shooting of a woman in the Homewood area late Friday night, city police said.

Police said the woman was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the leg and hip area in the 7700 block of Monticello Street shortly after 11 p.m.

She told officers she had just exited a vehicle from a jitney trip when a man came from behind one of the buildings and began shooting at her.

The department's violent crime unit detectives are investigating the shooting.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .