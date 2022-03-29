19-year-old arrested for shooting woman in both arms after argument in Rock Hill, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after shooting a 23-year-old woman in both arms Monday afternoon, according to Rock Hill police.

Rock Hill police said they responded to the shooting at 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of Gates Avenue and Bellingrath Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the young woman with a gunshot wound in each arm.

Officers provided medical attention to the woman until EMS arrived and transported her to Piedmont Medical Center.

Police identified 19-year-old Zekiah Chrison Barber as the man who shot the victim.

Criminal investigators said they believe a physical argument in the roadway led to the shooting.

Barber was transported to the Rock Hill Jail and served with warrants for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

There is no word yet on if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 803-329-7293.

