Police investigating shooting on Wyoming Street in Dayton

A stretch of Wyoming Avenue is currently blocked in both directions after police responded to reports of a person shot Wednesday afternoon.

>>No criminal charges for Moraine officers involved in deadly I-75 shooting

Police and medics were called to the area of Wyoming Street and Steele Avenue around 1 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Dispatch records indicate a man was found with a gunshot wound to the neck. Our crew on the scene observed one person was placed into an ambulance and taken from the scene.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

Police have blocked-off Wyoming Street between Steele Avenue and Dover Street for the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately known. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.