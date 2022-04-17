Police investigating after shots fired into business on Pittsburgh’s South Side

Pittsburgh police are investigating after shots were fired into a business on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded after receiving a ShotSpotter notification for three round fired in the 2100 block of Wharton Street just before 3 p.m.

Units arrived on scene to find all shooters involved had fled from the area.

Initial reports said a female suffered a gunshot wound, but police said no victims have been reported at area hospitals.

Officers cleared one business whose windows had been shot out.

Police said that witnesses inside the store indicated that a shootout between customers occurred. According to witnesses, two males entered the store and began shooting at two other males who were already inside that fired back.

Witnesses told police the two initial shooters left the store in a silver sedan, and the two males inside left from the back exit and went down Carson Street.

The crime scene unit is processing all evidence, including surveillance footage.

This incident remains under investigation.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 10 shot, 2 juveniles dead at party in Airbnb; multiple shooters suspected Airbnb issues statement, lifetime ban for renter of Pittsburgh home where mass shooting took place Family staying at Airbnb below Pittsburgh mass shooting left an hour before shots fired VIDEO: Hate group targeting families celebrating Passover in Squirrel Hill with anti-Semitic flyers DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts