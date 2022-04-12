Police investigating after shots fired call at Merced College. Here’s what we know

Merced College officials have canceled classes for the remainder of Monday, after police responded to a shots fired call at the campus after 4 p.m. today.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Lt. Emily Foster told the Sun-Star police responded to the Merced main campus off M Street and Yosemite Avenue following reports of a disturbance in a campus parking lot.

There were no reports of any person or building being struck by gunfire.

Police are investigating and looking for any possible witnesses as well as video surveillance from the school or evidence of a shooting.

The campus was placed on lockdown immediately afterward at 4:16 p.m.

“Initial reports are that the shooter has left campus. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are issuing a campus-wide lockdown until further notice,” read a message that went out to the campus community.

The lockdown was lifted just after 5 p.m.

More details will be posted as they become available.