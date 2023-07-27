Police investigating after shots fired in downtown Stroudsburg

Police responded to shots fired on Main Street in the Borough of Stroudsburg on Thursday.

A bullet hole was located in a nearby business, but there are no known injuries.

Stroud Area Regional Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Main Street at approximately 1 a.m.

Based on preliminary investigation, SARP reports that the shots were fired on North 6th Street after a physical altercation among a group of people. According to police, this is believed to be an isolated incident between the individuals involved.

This is an active ongoing investigation as information is being gathered. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police Detective Rui Macedo by phone at 570-421-6800 or by email at rmacedo@sarpd.com.

