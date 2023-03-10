Police investigating shots fired at Huber Heights condo complex

Huber Heights Police are investigating after neighbors say they heard a shooting at a condo early Friday morning.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke with neighbors and the landlord at a condo complex along Taylorsville Road right between State Route 202 and city hall in Huber Heights.

Two neighbors said they heard gunfire around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

The landlord told Bedell when officers called him about what happened, they said nobody was hurt.

When the front door was opened, they could see at least three bullet holes in the drywall.

Video from the scene also shows the sliding glass door had been shot out and the landlord was working to board that up Friday afternoon with plywood.

Bedell said there were also bullet holes in the back fence and in a fence behind a condo unit. The glass patio door was also broken.

“I got a call this afternoon from the police,” said John Zampatti, landlord. “Somebody that was in the apartment supposedly started shooting. Just literally started shooting. There’s bullet holes in the wall. It looks like the water heater was hit and they took out the whole patio sliding door.”

He said there was also water leaking out on the carpet due to a bullet hole in the water heater and he had to call a plumber.

Zampatti told Bedell his tenant was not home when this happened and Huber Heights Police said no one was hit in the gunfire.

News Center 7 is still working to confirm these details with Huber Heights Police.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

