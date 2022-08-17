Police investigating shots fired incident in Norwich

The Norwich Police Department is investigating multiple reports of shots fired on Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Boswell Avenue after 9:30 p.m. after receiving calls of shots fired. Callers reported that vehicles were involved and fled the scene.

Police found numerous shell casings in the roadway near the intersection of Broad Street and Baltic Street just off Boswell Avenue.

An investigation into the shooting suggested it was not a random act and the involved parties knew each other, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Seidel at 860-886-5561 ext. 3138, by email at mseidel@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561 ext. 4.