Police investigating shots fired incident in Enfield

The Enfield Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Church Street on Tuesday, according to Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.

Police received a report of shots fired near 129 Church Street on Tuesday morning, Fox said. An investigation into the incident determined that after an assault took place at that location on Church Street, several shots were fired. Shell casings were found in the area, he said.

No injuries were reported in connection with the shooting, he said.

Fox said the detective division personnel were investigating the incident.

