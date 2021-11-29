Police investigating shots fired incident in Northwest Rochester

Nov. 29—Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a Northwest Rochester apartment complex that led to the discovery of more than a dozen shell casings.

Rochester police were called about 4:40 a.m. Saturday to 1505 41st St. NW for a report of shots fired in the parking lot. Officers found "multiple cartridges" and approximately 13 shell casings in the apartment complex's parking lot, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

A bullet entered a common stairwell area in one of the buildings and two unoccupied vehicles also were hit, Moilanen said.

It is believed that the shots were fired from a black SUV-type vehicle that was in the parking lot.

Moilanen said police were called to the building earlier in the night for a fight, but it was not immediately known if the two incidents were connected.

The incident is under investigation.