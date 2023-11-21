Police investigating after shots fired into Mooresville home for second time

Residents in the Pecan Hill neighborhood are concerned after they said someone fired shots into a home in the area.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that this is the second time the home has been targeted since Friday, and they just want answers.

Some of those neighbors, who were too afraid to speak on camera, shared photos of the aftermath.

Those photos show shattered front and back windows due to gunshots.

One garage can be seen punctured with bullet holes, and streets can be seen filled with evidence markers and shell casings.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Mooresville Police Department for more details about this case.

Officials confirmed an investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. However, they cannot release any information at this time.

