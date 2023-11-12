Police investigating after shots fired at Oak Park Mall

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are investigating after shots were fired at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.

According to Overland Park police, around 4:20 p.m., two male suspects were found shoplifting before they were confronted by three undercover detectives.

As the two suspects attempted to leave near the mall food court, the detectives identified themselves and tried to arrest the suspects.

That is when one of the suspects resisted arrest, leading to a struggle, and the suspect was able to grab one of the detective’s guns, pulling the trigger and firing one gunshot inside the mall.

The suspect then ran north of the mall and was immediately arrested.

Nobody was hit by the gunshot or injured during the altercation. The second suspect left the mall and took off running toward 95th street before they were apprehended by police.

Both suspects are in custody and the mall is currently closed and expected not to reopen for the rest of the evening. They are expected to open tomorrow and continue business as usual.

This comes just two days after a shooting at Independence Mall injured four people.

This incident is still under investigation. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

