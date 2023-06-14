Police investigating shots fired outside Rocky Hill hotel

Police are investigating after bullet casings were found outside of a Rocky Hill hotel on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the area of the Holiday Inn Express at 20 Waterchase Drive at about 8:20 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting several shots had been fired, according to the Rocky Hill Police Department.

The first officers on the scene secured the area and later found two bullet shell casings in the parking lot of the hotel, police said.

“It was determined that the individuals involved had fled the area in separate vehicles prior to police arrival,” Rocky Hill police Sgt. Steve Morgan said in a statement Wednesday. “There were no gunshot victims located on scene at the time of this incident.”

Morgan said the Rocky Hill Police Department’s Detective Division was called in to investigate. The investigation remains “active and ongoing,” Morgan added.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Detective Division at 860-258-7640 or the department’s confidential crime tip line at 860-258-2020.