Police investigating after shots fired outside North Crowley High School Monday afternoon

An investigation into shots fired outside a Crowley ISD high school on Monday afternoon remains ongoing, Fort Worth police said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. outside North Crowley High School, located at 9100 S. Hulen St. in Fort Worth.

Police said a “subject reportedly fired shots outside of the school,” and that no one was injured.

The school district said that the shots were fired from a vehicle in the student parking lot, and that a majority of the students had already left campus at the end of the school day. Those still on school grounds were brought inside the building as campus and Fort Worth police investigated.

“The all-clear was given at approximately 4:55 p.m.,” a written statement from the school district said. “Witnesses say the gunfire came from a white Ford Escape with four males inside. We are working closely with officers to interview witnesses and review security footage.”

Anyone with additional information should contact the Fort Worth Police Department.