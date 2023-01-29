Police investigating after shots fired overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police are investigating after shots were fired in Downtown overnight.

According to police, officers in the area of 6th Avenue and Smithfield Street reported hearing multiple gunshots fired into the air at around 1:07 a.m.

Multiple areas of property damages were found, including a parked car and a traffic control box. A police car also had damage but wasn’t thought to be a target.

Nobody was hurt, police said.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Tyre Nichols death: Memphis’ SCORPION police unit permanently deactivated Minivan crashes in Edgewood during police chase, 2 people arrested after fleeing on foot Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York VIDEO: Demonstrators gather in Pittsburgh in response to Tyre Nichols’ death DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts