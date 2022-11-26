Police investigating after 2 separate shoe robberies occur at same location in Cobb County

The Acworth Police Department are investigating a string of robberies in Cobb County that have similar theft patterns.

On Thursday, officers said they were called to the area near the Kennesaw Regional Library in the 3500 block of Old Highway 41.

According to the release, the victim was trying to sell shoes to a buyer they met online. Officers said the alleged buyer hit the victim in the face and ran away with the shoes.

The suspect in this case is described as a black 18-year-old who is 5 feet and 8 inches tall.

On Friday, officers went back to the same location to find another victim who was attempting to sell shoes to a buyer he met online. The victim stated that two teens met him and stole the shoes from him. Authorities say the victim tried to get the shoes back but was hit in the head with a pistol. The two suspects ran away.

The victim was taken to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects are described as young, one black teen and one Hispanic teen.

“When meeting individuals to buy/sell items, use public areas that are well lit and heavily populated. The Acworth Police Department has a designated area for these transactions,” the department said.

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-974-1232.

