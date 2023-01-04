Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue

Jan. 3—LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post.

According to the Lima Police Department, a friend of the homeowner found the dogs at around 9 a.m. on Saturday and reported them to the department. Police checked doorbell cameras and did not see anyone dropping off the dogs, but believe they were left sometime between 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Ohio SPCA, cruelty investigators transported the animals to Columbus for necropsies to determine the cause of death. It is asking for donations toward the procedure.

Lima Police said there is no description of the breed of dogs at this time.

Anyone with information can call the shelter at 419-991-1775.