Police investigating after skydiver found dead in front yard of Florida home

An investigation is underway after a skydiver’s body was found in the front yard of a home in Florida.

The scene unfolded at a home in Titusville, east of Orlando, at 12.25pm on Saturday.

Titusville Police detectives said that the man had attempted a solo parachute jump before his death.

“The preliminary investigation revealed an adult male outfitted in parachute attire and gear was located on the lawn of a residence on the 2600 block of Merry Lane,” a statement read.

“The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The incident was recorded by a surveillance camera on the property next door to where the victim landed, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

James Sconiers, who lives in the neighbourhood, told the TV station that he tried to rouse the man.

The sky diver’s body was found in the front yard of a home in Florida (WKMG)

“I was asking the person that was laying on the ground, ‘Hey man can you hear me, can you hear me?’ But he did not answer,” he said.

Mr Sconiers added: “Look at the video and look at what happened. Why did he fall so hard if all the safety mechanism in place? Something tells me there’s a problem there.”

The man’s identity is expected to be released to the public on Monday once the investigation is complete.