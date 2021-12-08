Police investigating solo-vehicle crash, Le Grand woman hospitalized for serious injuries

The Merced Police Department is investigating a solo-vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday night in Merced.

Officers responded to a call of an overturned vehicle near East Gerard Avenue and Doppler Road at 5:21 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver, a 37-year old woman from Le Grand, was extracted from the vehicle and transported to a local trauma center after sustaining serious injuries, according to a news release by Merced Police Department.

Her condition is not known at this time, according to Lt. Emily Foster.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

There are no indications that alcohol was a contributing factor, according to police.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Smith at 209-385-6905 or by email at smithc@cityofmerced.org.