Police investigating after someone ‘may have fired’ a gun at Gwinnett high school

Gwinnett County police are currently investigating after shots were possibly fired in the parking lot of Shiloh High School.

According to a letter sent to parents by Shiloh High School Principal Dr. Danyel Dollard, the school went into a soft lockdown after police alerted administrators that “someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.”

The incident happened at 2:30 p.m. High schools in Gwinnett County are released at 2:10 p.m.

All school buses had already left the school at the time of the incident.

Students still inside the building were not allowed to leave until police gave the all clear.

No one was hurt, but police have not commented on any potential suspects.

Dollard says that school resource officers and Gwinnett County police will stay on campus until the situation is resolved.

