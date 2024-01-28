Police investigating South St. Paul hit and run

Police in South St. Paul are investigating an apparent hit and run Saturday evening.

South St. Paul police officers arrived at Concord Street, south of Richmond Street, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a call and found a man lying in the street, "suffering from significant injuries consistent with being struck [by] a motor vehicle, which was no longer on scene," according to a press release.

The victim was taken to a hospital and police were not aware of his condition as of Saturday night.

Police are seeking any information on the incident.