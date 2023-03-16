Police investigating stabbing at Brockton school

Police are investigating after one person was stabbed at a school in Brockton on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery with a knife at the Huntington Therapeutic Day School on Warren Avenue around 9:30 a.m. found one victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Earlier this week, 14-year-old Nehemiah Cepeda, who attended the Huntington Therapeutic Day School, was fatally shot by his stepfather.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW