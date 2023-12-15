Police investigating deadly stabbing in East Boston

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in East Boston on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 168 Grove Street just after 6:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital. Authorities say he succumbed to his injuries.

Video from the scene showed a hat and phone on a section of sidewalk that was roped off with yellow police tape.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW