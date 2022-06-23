Police investigating stabbing incident in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood

Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS were called to the 200 block of Trowbridge Street at 9:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh police said officers found a male outside of his vehicle after he had called out for help from people nearby.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Police said the victim had at least two stab wounds in his chest.

According to police, the incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and another male at a location a few blocks from where police responded.

Police said that the actor and the victim left in separate vehicles, and that investigators are working to locate a crime scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. WATCH WPXI Tonight for the latest information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local family accuses teacher of ruining top student’s graduation with social media post PHOTOS: Passing storms cause damage across the Channel 11 viewing area Woman facing charges after hit-and-run incident in McKees Rocks VIDEO: Local gas station lowered prices to $2.38/gallon for 2 hours DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts