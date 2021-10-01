Police investigating stabbing in Jackson

Oct. 1—Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Jackson on Wednesday.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Cassel Street in Jackson in reference to a home invasion and stabbing.

The victim said the suspect knocked on the door and she let him in thinking it was her mother, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect then assaulted her and stabbed her in the stomach, according to the report.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The victim said the suspect was a "tall, skinny male," wearing a surgical mask, gloves and cheap sunglasses with neon arms.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.