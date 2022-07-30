Domestic dispute leads to neck stabbing in Lavilla

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a stabbing due to a domestic dispute reported at 900 West Monroe Street.

Upon arrival, JSO officers located a male with a stab wound to the neck. Fire/ Rescue arrived on the scene and transported the male to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation revealed a male and female were involved in a domestic dispute. The dispute became violent, and the female stabbed the male in the neck with a knife.

The female is claiming self-defense, in custody and cooperating with police.

Officers are currently doing a canvass, reviewing video surveillance, and interviewing witnesses.

Charges are currently pending.

This ongoing investigation will be updated when new details are available.

