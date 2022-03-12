Police investigating a stabbing that left two teen brothers wounded

Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
·1 min read
LAS CRUCES - Police are investigating a stabbing Friday night that left one teen hospitalized and another injured.

Las Cruces Police Department Det. Frank Torres said that police responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, at the 300 block of East University Avenue — just east of Valley Drive. He said police discovered two teen brothers who'd been stabbed in the back.

One of the teens, a 14-year-old boy, was flown to an El Paso hospital with non-life-threatening injures. Torres said the other brother was 16-years old. The incident is still under investigation but police were not searching for a suspect, Torres said.

This story is still developing and may be updated as more information becomes available.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Police investigating a stabbing that left two teen brothers wounded

