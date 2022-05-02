Police investigating a stabbing at Methuen High School

Police are investigating a stabbing on the campus of Methuen High School.

A suspect is in custody, according to Methuen Mayor Neil Perry. The mayor tells Boston 25 that they do not believe there is any additional threat.

There is no information being released about the victim, or the victim’s age. It’s unclear how serious the injuries are.

Mayor Perry is calling it an “isolated incident.”

Images from Sky 25 show multiple police officers on the scene around 12:30 p.m. The school is currently in lockdown, but a normal dismissal is expected.

Methuen High School is located at Ranger Road in Methuen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

