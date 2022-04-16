Police investigating stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood early this morning.

Pittsburgh police said officers responded to reports of a domestic call in the 5500 block of Columbo Street just before 6:15 p.m.

According to police, they found a man with stab wounds to the abdomen and arm. He was taken to the hospital by medics.

Police said another man was arrested at the scene and taken to Allegheny County Jail.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

TRENDING NOW:

Another stimulus check? Gov. Wolf pushes plan that would send $2,000 to some Pennsylvanians Kentucky man who did not want employer to throw birthday party awarded $450K Man accused of hitting 81-year-old pedestrian apologizes, says he didn’t realize he hit a person VIDEO: Family remembers Chuck Cooper, the first Black player ever selected in NBA Draft DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts