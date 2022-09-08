AUBURN - Authorities are investigating an assault that left the victim with stab wounds.

Police converged on a Polar Beverages warehouse Wednesday afternoon. Investigators from the state police spent hours at the facility on Sword Street.

A victim was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center. The injuries are considered serious, according to a spokeswoman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

At least one person was taken into custody, according to WCVB.

Return to telegram.com for more on this story.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police investigating stabbing at Polar Beverages facility in Auburn; state police on scene