Police investigating stabbing, possible shooting in downtown Seattle

Police are investigating a stabbing and a possible shooting in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened at Second Avenue and Cherry Street, according to Seattle Police.

There is also a major police response at First Avenue and Spring Street. Spring Street is blocked between First and Second avenues.

We spoke with several witnesses there who told us they saw police shoot a man, who was then taken away in an ambulance. We reached out to the Seattle Police Department, but they did not confirm this information.

This story is developing.

