Police investigating after stabbing, theft, shots fired in Chinatown-International District

A woman was arrested Monday after a man was stabbed and shots were fired in the Chinatown-International District, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after 10 a.m., officers responded to 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street after multiple 911 callers reported a man shooting a rifle in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, officers located a 45-year-old man with stab wounds to the arm and torso.

Officers began first aid before Seattle Fire Department medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, but police were able to learn more about what happened after interviewing several witnesses.

The victim has been living with a 39-year-old woman in a tent at an encampment near where the shooting took place.

The two of them reportedly had a negative relationship with another resident at the encampment, who police have identified as the suspect in the stabbing.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

That resident, described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s, stabbed the victim and fled up the stairs on Lane Street leading up to 12th Avenue South.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark-colored leggings and a teal hat.

After the stabbing, a suspect described as a Black man with dreadlocks retrieved a rifle from the victim’s tent before firing the gun up the stairs, aiming it towards the stabbing suspect.

Witnesses say he then put the gun back into the victim’s tent and fled the scene.

When police attempted to search the victim’s tent for weapons, the woman he lives with would not allow police to enter, and she repeatedly tried to go into the tent herself.

Story continues

Officers then attempted to arrest her for obstruction, but she bit an officer on the leg and scratched another, drawing blood on both.

She was then arrested for third-degree assault and was booked into the King County Jail.

Police served a warrant on the tent and recovered three rifles and multiple rounds of ammunition.

The officer who was bitten was treated at Harborview Medical Center for his injuries.

The second officer who was scratched was treated at the scene by SFD medics.

As police began to leave the scene, one of the officers who provided first aid to the stabbing victim realized her medic kit, which contained hundreds of dollars worth of medical supplies and police equipment, had been stolen.

After reviewing in-car video from a patrol vehicle, police learned that the same man who had fired the rifle had also stolen the medic kit.

Police are continuing to search for both suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.