Police investigating after stolen car crashes into GameStop store in Tacoma

The Tacoma Police Department is investigating after someone used a stolen car to smash through the front of a GameStop store early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the store in the 1600 block of East 72nd Street just before 2:30 a.m. after its security alarms were activated.

Officers arrived four minutes later and found someone had driven a stolen white Kia through the front of the store.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).