Police investigating stolen mail from at least 7 cities across metro Atlanta

The Kennesaw Police Department is investigating a case that involves stolen mail from at least seven cities, in metro Atlanta.

Police say they found over 100 pieces of stolen mail during a traffic stop along Cherokee Street and Shiloh Road.

Katlin Simpson and Raphel Drane are charged with theft by possession of stolen mail and several other charges.

Police say they initially pulled Drane over for driving without his headlights on but searched his vehicle after they smelled marijuana.

Drane is a convicted felon and already had a warrant out for his arrest, police say he was also driving on a suspended license.

Police say they found debit cards, gift cards, credit cards, and several IRS checks for different people.

It’s unclear how the suspects pulled it off.

“At this point, we don’t know how it happened, our detectives are in touch with metro agencies to figure out the addresses on the mail,” said David Buchanan who is the PIO for the Kennesaw Police Department.

Several weeks ago, Acworth police found nearly 100 pieces of stolen mail inside of a car, during a traffic stop.

The suspects are accused of stealing mail from mailboxes located at an apartment complex.

Police say it’s important to track deliveries that have financial cards and documents.

“Anytime you’re expecting a delivery whether it’s from your bank, a credit institution, or from the IRS try to stay in contact with them if they have a tracking on it,” said Buchanan.

