Police investigating after stolen truck crashes into West Seattle home, driver flees the scene

Police are investigating after a man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a home in west Seattle on Monday morning.

Police responded to the 8400 block of 24th Avenue Southwest after they received a call about a man who drove a car into a home, then fled the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene at about 8:15 a.m., officers found an unoccupied white pickup truck that had crashed into the exterior wall of a home. The suspect appeared to have driven the car through a fence, according to the Seattle Police Department.

No one inside the home appeared to be injured.

Several witnesses told police that they saw a man exit the vehicle, then enter the passenger side of a semi-truck after the crash. That semi-truck then headed eastbound on Southwest Thistle Street.

Police determined the pickup truck was an unreported stolen vehicle out of Burien and notified the truck’s registered owner.

The Burien Police Department assisted SPD in responding to the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 253-5000.