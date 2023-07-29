Police investigating string of ATM thefts around Atlanta, extensive damage done to stores

Atlanta police are investigating a string of ATM thefts around the city.

Police told Channel 2 Action News just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a theft at a convenience store on Lee Street in southwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, a white van driven by two men backed up into the concrete wall of the food mart.

After crashing through the wall, the two men got out, grabbed the ATM, put it in the back of their van and drove away, according to police.

Police did not provide a description of the men.

TRENDING STORIES:

Later in the morning, police received reports of another theft at a convenience store on Conley Road in southeast Atlanta.

Authorities confirmed that the ATM had also been stolen from that business.

“At this time, it is unknown if this incident is related to the incident on Lee Street,” police wrote in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police did not release any additional information regarding this case or if there was damage at the store on Conley Road.

The investigation remains ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: