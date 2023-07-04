Police investigating string of car break-ins in metro Atlanta area

Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that happened in the parking lot of a business plaza along Highlands Parkway in Smyrna over the weekend.

Investigators told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Kindred Pierce broke into several cars that were parked outside of Chicago Pizza and Sports Grille.

Police say Pierce stole a car prior to the break-ins and led police on a chase after they caught him breaking into cars.

According to the warrant, Pierce crashed into a patrol vehicle before he was arrested.

Police arrested another man the same night for breaking into a car in a different location.

It happened on Hidden Forest Court, in Cobb County. Tygee Robinson is accused of stealing a gun and wallet from the car.

According to the warrant, the victim’s credit cards, social security card and driver’s license was in the wallet.

The owner of Chicago Pizza and Grille says car break-ins have been an ongoing problem in the business plaza.

“We average probably 10 to 15 cars a week that get broken into. My advice is don’t leave anything in your car. If you’re going to leave valuables or a firearm in your car make sure that it’s completely secured,” David Shortlidge, the Owner of Chicago Pizza and Sports Grille in Smyrna, told Channel 2 Action News.

Shortlidge says police have ramped up patrols in the area.

“We have local police Smyrna police, they patrol more,” Shortlidge said.

Someone broke into his truck while he was inside of his business, during morning hours, according to Shortlidge.

“One of the officers, after my truck got broken into at 10:00 a.m., actually comes over and sits for a little bit in between his patrols,” said Shortlidge.

Shortlidge says the car break-ins haven’t impacted his business, he is always busy.

