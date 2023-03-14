Police investigating string of home break-ins in Ballantyne

Police are working to solve a string of home break-ins in Ballantyne.

A crime map of the area shows burglars targeted three homes in two days the Ballantyne Country Club community last week.

The victim said she was already on high alert because of a new crime trend there, so her security system scared the burglars away.

“I’m on edge and I’ve been on edge the last couple of months because there were earlier break-ins,” Susan Brooks said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been warning people who live in the area that out-of-state gangs that are known to target upscale neighborhoods. CMPD would not say if that’s the case with these most recent incidents, but has acknowledged it has happened in other cases starting this past summer.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Dan Matics spoke with the person who had their home broken into.

