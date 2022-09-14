Police investigating string of robberies in and near Central Park

Police are investigating a string of robberies in and near Central Park, two of which took place in the Ramble, a popular bird-watching spot.

In the first incident, two men pulled a gun on a man walking alone on W. 84th St. and Central Park West on the Upper West Side around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 17 and stole his property, police said.

Less than an hour later, at 1:30 a.m., the duo struck again, this time inside the park near 64th St. Again, they pulled a gun and robbed a man.

Neither victim was seriously harmed in the robberies.

Police caught up to two men they believe committed the robberies on Aug. 25, cops said.

Devine Williams, 20, and Isiah Miller, 19, were both arraigned and released without bail. They’re free to walk the streets until their next court date on Sept. 22.

After the men were released, three similar robberies occurred.

On Sept. 9, two men approached a 48-year-old man in the park on 76th St. near East Drive, beat him up and robbed him, police said.

The next day, in the Ramble — 38 acres of pathways and woodland between 73rd St. and 78th St. — a 59-year-old man was “slapped around” and robbed, cops said. Two days later, a 53-year-old man was the victim of the same crime in the same location.

Police are working to determine if Williams and Miller are responsible for the three latest incidents.