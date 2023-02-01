Police investigating after student found with gun at South Mecklenburg High School

Police are investigating after a student was found with a gun on South Mecklenburg High School’s campus Wednesday.

Students and staff are safe, and teaching continued without disruption, Principal Marc Angerer told families in an email message.

It’s the third gun found on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campus during this school year. The gun was found during a search of a student’s book bag, according to a CMS spokesperson

During the first four months of the 2021-22 school year, 23 guns were found on campuses across CMS. That number surpassed the previous number of guns found on school grounds during the 2018-19 school year, when the total reached 22.

Since January 2022, seven guns have been found. All but one of the guns reported in schools were seized without the trigger being pulled.

In his message, Angerer asked parents to speak with their students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school.

“It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct, and is subject to criminal charges,” he said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the incident, and a spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer the call came in at 12:59 p.m.

This is a developing news story.

Reporter Kallie Cox contributed to this article.