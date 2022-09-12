Police investigating after student stabbed at Boston school

An investigation is underway after a student was stabbed at a school in Boston on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at Burke High School in Dorchester around 11 a.m. found an 18-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect fled the scene following the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

