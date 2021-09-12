Police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting death in Baltimore

Baltimore City police are investigating the Sunday shooting death of an unidentified man in East Baltimore.

According to police, officers arrived at the 2200 block of Kirk Avenue around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12 after the city’s Shot Spotter, an electronic system used to identify sounds of possible gunfire, alerted them of possible shots fired.

A statement by police said officers arrived on the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead by medics, according to police.

Eastern District homicide detectives are investigating.