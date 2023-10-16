Police investigating Sunday evening shooting that left one person seriously injured

Police say a person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday evening in north-central Lubbock.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fires about 7:15 p.m. near 3rd Street and Boston Avenue, according to Lubbock police.

One person was taken to University Medical Center via EMS with serious injuries.

The victim's name was not released and it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting, which remained under investigation Monday.

